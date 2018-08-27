Tasty ties in store as draw made for Munster Senior Cup
Munster's Billy Holland, left, and Calvin Nash with Bertie Smith, Rugby Committee Chairman at the draw for the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup at UL this Monday
THE draw has been made for the 2018/2019 Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup at the bank’s University of Limerick Campus Branch, this Monday afternoon.
The format for the competition has changed this season with Division 1 sides in the Ulster Bank League getting a bye into the second row.
Garryowen claimed their first Munster Senior Cup title in six years and 39th in all when easing past local rivals UL-Bohemian 18-3 at the Markets Field in January. The holders will begin the defence of the Cup with a mouth-watering tie against local Division 1A Ulster Bank League rivals Young Munster at the quarter-final stage.
First Round: Saturday, September 8
Drawn from 10 teams in the second division of the All Ireland League
1. Midleton RFC v Dolphin RFC
2. Highfield RFC v Nenagh Ormond RFC
3. Old Crescent RFC v Thomond RFC
4. Sunday’s Well RFC v Bruff RFC
5. UL Bohemian RFC v Cashel RFC
Second Round: Saturday, September 15
1. Winner Match 5 (UL Bohemian RFC v Cashel RFC) v Winner Match 1 (Midleton RFC v Dolphin RFC)
2. Winner Match 3 (Old Crescent RFC v Thomond RFC) v Winner Match 2 (Highfield RFC v Nenagh Ormond RFC)
3. (BYE) Winner of Match 4 (Sunday’s Well RFC v Bruff RFC)
Quarter-Finals: Date TBC
New Draw: Drawn from five teams in the first division of the All Ireland League and the qualifiers from the second round
1. Winner Match 6 v Winner Match 7
2. Match 8 (BYE) v Shannon RFC
3. Garryowen FC v Young Munster RFC
4. Cork Constitution FC v UCC RFC
The @bankofireland Munster Senior Cup draw in full which was made at their @UL branch just now @Limerick_Leader #LLSport @GarryowenFC @YoungMunsterRFC @Shannon_RFC @ulbohemianrfc @OldCrescentRFC1 @bruffrfc @RFCThomond #LLSport @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/lq03FYZNZe— Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) August 27, 2018
Semi-Finals: Date TBC
1. Winner Match 11 v Winner Match 10
2. Winner Match 12 v Winner Match 9
Final: Date TBC
1. Winner Match 13 v Winner Match 14
