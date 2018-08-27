Tasty ties in store as draw made for Munster Senior Cup

THE draw has been made for the 2018/2019 Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup at the bank’s University of Limerick Campus Branch, this Monday afternoon.

The format for the competition has changed this season with Division 1 sides in the Ulster Bank League getting a bye into the second row.

Garryowen claimed their first Munster Senior Cup title in six years and 39th in all when easing past local rivals UL-Bohemian 18-3 at the Markets Field in January. The holders will begin the defence of the Cup with a mouth-watering tie against local Division 1A Ulster Bank League rivals Young Munster at the quarter-final stage.

First Round: Saturday, September 8

Drawn from 10 teams in the second division of the All Ireland League

1. Midleton RFC v Dolphin RFC

2. Highfield RFC v Nenagh Ormond RFC

3. Old Crescent RFC v Thomond RFC

4. Sunday’s Well RFC v Bruff RFC

5. UL Bohemian RFC v Cashel RFC

Second Round: Saturday, September 15

1. Winner Match 5 (UL Bohemian RFC v Cashel RFC) v Winner Match 1 (Midleton RFC v Dolphin RFC)

2. Winner Match 3 (Old Crescent RFC v Thomond RFC) v Winner Match 2 (Highfield RFC v Nenagh Ormond RFC)

3. (BYE) Winner of Match 4 (Sunday’s Well RFC v Bruff RFC)

Quarter-Finals: Date TBC

New Draw: Drawn from five teams in the first division of the All Ireland League and the qualifiers from the second round

1. Winner Match 6 v Winner Match 7

2. Match 8 (BYE) v Shannon RFC

3. Garryowen FC v Young Munster RFC

4. Cork Constitution FC v UCC RFC

Semi-Finals: Date TBC

1. Winner Match 11 v Winner Match 10

2. Winner Match 12 v Winner Match 9

Final: Date TBC

1. Winner Match 13 v Winner Match 14