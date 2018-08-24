Munster held scoreless by Exeter in pre-season fixture

MUNSTER failed to register a single point when suffering a disappointing 12-0 defeat to Exeter Chiefs in their final pre-season friendly at Musgrave Park on Friday night.

The result was a blow to Munster with their opening Guinness Pro14 fixture against the Cheetahs at Thomond Park on Saturday, September 1 looming large.

Exeter led 12-0 at half-time, thanks to tries from Olly Woodburn and Harry Williams. The Cheifs lined out with 13 members of the squad beaten by Saracens in last year’s Premiership final.

The second half was scoreless with Munster in the ascendancy, but the home side was unable to breach the impressive Exeter defence before an official attendance of 5,948.

Munster are set to meet the Exeter Chiefs on two more occasions this season in the pool stages of the Champions Cup.

Munster flanker Tommy O’Donnell was withdrawn from the game in the opening half for a HIA in the first half.

The fixture also saw South African Arno Botha make his first appearance for Munster off the bench with another summer arrival Mike Haley making his first start.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Darren Sweetnam, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Calvin Nash; Bill Johnston, James Hart; Dave Kilcoyne, Mike Sherry, Brian Scott; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C); Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell, Gavin Coombes. Replacements from: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Cronan Gleeson, Ciaran Parker, Fineen Wycherley, Darren O’Shea, Sean O’Connor, Jack Daly, Arno Botha, Neil Cronin, JJ Hanrahan, Ian Keatley, Shane Daly, Sammy Arnold, Liam Coombes, Stephen Fitzgerald.

EXETER CHIEFS: Phil Dollman; Santiago Cordero, Ian Whitten, Ollie Devoto, Olly Woodburn; Gareth Steenson, Nic White; Alec Hepburn ,Jack Yeandle (capt), Harry Williams; Ollie Atkins, Sam Skinner; Don Armand, Matt Kvesic, Sam Simmonds. Replacements (from): Moray Low, Jack Innard, Elvis Taione, Alfie Petch, Tomas Francis, Toby Salmon, Sean Lonsdale, Tom Lawday, Stu Townsend, Jack Maunder, Joe Simmonds, Henry Slade, Tom Hendrickson, Tom O’Flaherty, Max Bodilly.