Munster name side to face Exeter

THE Munster team to face Exeter Chiefs at Musgrave Park on Friday night in their final pre-season friendly (7.30pm) has been named by Head Coach Johann van Graan.

There are six changes to the starting line-up that beat London Irish in Cork last week.

Billy Holland captains the side, Mike Haley comes in to make his first start at full-back and fellow new signing Arno Botha is among the replacements in the 31-man squad.

Darren Sweetnam, a try-scorer in last week’s win over London Irish, and Calvin Nash keep their places on the flanks.

Rory Scannell and Dan Goggin, who also touched down against London Irish, resume their centre partnership with Bill Johnston coming in at out-half to join James Hart in the half-backs.

Mike Sherry is promoted to the starting spot at hooker after scoring two tries off the bench last week with Dave Kilcoyne and Brian Scott, another try-scorer last week, completing the front row.

Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland both come in to start with the back row of Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell and Academy man Gavin Coombes unchanged.

There are four Academy players among the replacements – Sean O’Connor, Jack Daly, Shane Daly and Liam Coombes.

Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Cronan Gleeson and Ciaran Parker provide the front row back-up.

Fineen Wycherley, Darren O’Shea, Arno Botha, Neil Cronin, JJ Hanrahan, Ian Keatley, Sammy Arnold and Stephen Fitzgerald complete the squad.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Darren Sweetnam, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Calvin Nash; Bill Johnston, James Hart; Dave Kilcoyne, Mike Sherry, Brian Scott; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (Capt); Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell, Gavin Coombes. Replacements from: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Cronan Gleeson, Ciaran Parker, Fineen Wycherley, Darren O’Shea, Sean O’Connor, Jack Daly, Arno Botha, Neil Cronin, JJ Hanrahan, Ian Keatley, Shane Daly, Sammy Arnold, Liam Coombes, Stephen Fitzgerald.