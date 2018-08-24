Limerick Underage Hurling Academy teams play in annual inter-county tournaments

FIVE Limerick Underage Hurling Academy teams play their annual tournaments this Saturday.

The U-14s are Waterford bound. Limerick A play in the Tony Forristal with Laois, Cork and Wexford providing group opposition. The Limerick U-14 A panel who play in Waterford's St Saviours with ties at 10am, 1pm and 3pm.

Limerick B play in the Sonny Walsh Cup against Tipperary and Dublin. The Limerick U-14 B panel who play in Waterford's Erins Own, Poleberry at 10am and 1.20pm.

The U-15s are Tipperary bound for Arrabawn Cup. Limerick A play Dublin and Offaly, while Limerick B play Waterford. The Limerick U-15 A hurling panel who play in Bansha at 11.30am and 12.30pm. The Limerick U-15 B panel who play in Sean Treacy Park, Tipperary Town at 10.30am

The U-16 side play in the Eugene Cooney Tournament in Mallow against Galway and Laois. The Limerick U-16 hurling panel who play in Mallow Sports Complex with games at 11am and 1.30pm

U-14 A: Adam Lyons and James Connolly (Cois Laoi Gaels), Ben Hayes, Joseph Fitzgerald, Jack Golden (all Monaleen), Cian Scully, Jack Fitzgibbon, William Dore (all Dromin Athlacca Banogue), Con Hayes (Newcastle West), Daire O'Brien (Bruff), Eddie Foley (Knockaderry), Euan Sheridan and Killian Quaid (both Murroe-Boher), Gavin Rowsome (Ahane), Jack O'Sullivan (Hospital-Herbertstown), Kevin Maher and Tomás Lynch (both Doon), Liam Dennehy (Glenroe), Mark Riordan (Castletown-Ballyagran), Mikey Gavin (Ballybrown), Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), Ultan Hogan (Cappamore), Vince Harrington, Wayne Kearns (both Na Piarsaigh).

U-14 B: Aidan Purcell and Sean Moloney (both Doon), Brian O’Keeffe (Murroe-Boher), Cathal Lynch (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Cian O'Carroll (Croagh-Kilfinny), Cian O'Connor (Feenagh-Kilmeedy), Cormac Benson, Jim Beary (both Na Piarsaigh), Darragh Clifford, Shane Twomey, Tony Power, Jack Ryan (all Monaleen), David Fitzgerald (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Ewan Dillon (Cois Laoi Gaels), Harry Fox (Hospital-Herbertstown), Jack Lynch (Granagh-Ballingarry), Jack McElligott (Caherline), JJ Condon (Knockaderry), John O’Sullivan and Oisin O’Farrell (both Askeaton-Ballysteen), John Whelan (Newcastle West), Mike Fitzgibbon (Cappamore), Paddy Lynch (Bruree), Ronan Keating (Knockaderry), Ryan Godfrey (South Liberties), Sam Hickey (Adare), Shane Cross (St Patricks).

U-15 A: Josh O’Reilly, Ned Quinn, Luke O'Connor, (all Ballybrown), Eoin Harmon (Patrickswell), Michael Blaskov and Ethan Hurley (both Newcastle West), Ethan Dorney (Knockainey), Ronan Lyons (Monaleen), Sean Canning and Patrick O’Donovan (both Effin), Jack Molloy (Knockaderry), Sean O’Neill (Blackrock), John Kirby (Patrickswell), Liam Lynch, Billy Molyneaux, Conor O'Halloran (all Mungret St Pauls), Adam English (Doon), Michael Sheehan (Rathkeale), Patrick Finn and Josh Keating (both Bruff), Sean Whelan (Cappamore), James Carroll (Staker Wallace), David Boyce (Feenagh-Kilmeedy).

U-15 B: Liam Brosnan (Knockainey), Thomas Sheehan (Killeedy), Jamie Gubbins, David Griffin (both Dromin Athlacca Banogue), Barry Duff (Mungret St Pauls), Max Ivory, Lochlann McHale (both Monaleen), John Lyons (Croom), PJ Hogan and Liam O’Donnell (both Cappamore), Mark Nicholas (Murroe-Boher), Eoin Cleary (Knockainey), David O’Riordan and Darragh Butler (both Bruff), Liam Dunne (Adare), Leon Barry (Newcastle West), Patrick O’Neill, JJ Carey, John Fitzgerald (all Na Piarsaigh), Nicky Roche, Jack O’Dwyer (both Doon), Dylan Hartnett (Hospital-Herbertstown), Sean Herr (Effin).

U-16: Aaron O'Donovan (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Adam Murrihy, Kevin Morrissey (both Ahane), Aidan McNamara, Conor Linnane (both Pallasgreen), Aidan O'Connor, Colin Coughlan (both Ballybrown), Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister), Chris Thomas, Cian O'Donovan, Daire Ryan, Eddie Stokes (all Doon), Cian Casey, Jack McGarry (both Claughaun), Conor Galvin, Darragh O'Hagan, Dermot Moloney, Odhran O'Dwyer (all Mungret St Pauls), Conor Hanley (Kilmallock), Darragh Casey, Sean Murphy (both Granagh-Ballingarry), Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patricks), Donnacha O’Dalaigh, Nicky O'Dwyer (both Monaleen), Fergal O'Connor (Coshlea Gaels), Jack Franklin (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Jake Kennedy (Caherline), Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock), Joe Sweeney, Michael Keane (both Adare), Mark O'Connor (Na Piarsaigh), Michael Cremin (Newcastle West), Michael Ryan, Sean O'Brien (both Murroe-Boher), Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell), Patrick Reale (Knockainey), Sam Williams (Bruree), Shaun Moloney (Glenroe).