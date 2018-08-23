World Handball Championship hat-trick for Limerick star Martina McMahon

HANDBALL star Martina McMahon has swept the boards at the 2018 World Handball Championships.

The Broadford Handball Club members became the first woman ever to slam both the 1-Wall (won last week) and Sunday’s 4-Wall World Championships.

And, in Minnesota, McMahan also added the Ladies Open Doubles title.

The Ladies Senior Singles final was a repeat of the Irish Singles Final, against Catriona Casey, that was played last March in which Martina McMahon won by a single ace and that win confirmed her position as Ladies captain for these Worlds.

In this world final, the Croagh-Kilfinny native won 21-18, 21-12.

McMahon followed up her singles win by teaming up with Antrim’s Aisling Reilly to take the Ladies Open Doubles title defeating Catriona Casey-Aishling O’Keeffe 21-5, 21-15 to take the title for the second time.