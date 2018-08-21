Munster's Tadhg Beirne scoops top Guinness Pro14 award

MUNSTER second-row Tadhg Beirne scooped the prestigious Guinness Players’ Player of the Season at the Guinness Pro14 annual awards in Glasgow on Monday night.

Beirne enjoyed an outstanding season for the Scarlets, helping the Welsh region to reach the Guinness Pro14 final in May.

The Ireland international, who joined Munster this summer, was overwhelmingly recognised by his fellow players for his displays in the Scarlets jersey.

Beirne has joined Munster on a two-year deal.

The Guinness PRO14 Awards for the 2017/18 season were handed out at the Season Launch Party at The Argyle Street Arches in Glasgow where 10 winners were recognised along with the line-up for the Guinness PRO14 Dream Team.

No Munster player was included in the Guinness PRO14 Dream Team for the 2017/2018 season. The team was named after over 75 media, including former players and coaches, were involved in the voting. To be eligible players had to have made at least 9 appearances in the season.

PRO14 winner Leinster had three players included in the pack, Andrew Porter, Scott Frady and Jack Conan, while James Lowe and Jordan Larmour were included in the backline.

Guinness PRO14 Dream Team 2017/2018

Forwards

1 Rob Evans – Scarlets

2 Torsten van Jaarsveld – Toyota Cheetahs

3 Andrew Porter – Leinster Rugby

4 Scott Fardy – Leinster Rugby

5 Tadhg Beirne – Scarlets

6 Aaron Shingler – Scarlets

7 Callum Gibbins – Glasgow Warriors CAPTAIN

8 Jack Conan – Leinster Rugby

Backs

9 John Cooney – Ulster Rugby

10 Rhys Patchell – Scarlets

11 James Lowe – Leinster Rugby

12 Hadleigh Parkes – Scarlets

13 Nick Grigg – Glasgow Warriors

14 Jordan Larmour – Leinster Rugby

15 Blair Kinghorn – Edinburgh Rugby