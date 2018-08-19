Limerick hurlers chase All Ireland glory

“TA an athas orm an corn seo a ghlacadh don foirne Luimneach...”

The words that every Limerick GAA supporter yearns to hear in Croke Park this Sunday.

Limerick play Galway this Sunday August 19 at 3.30 in Croke Park with referee James Owens (Wexford).

John Kiely and his troops go in search of a first All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship title in 45 years and they journey by train up to Dublin on Sunday with every chance of claiming Liam MacCarthy Cup success.

Champions Galway are favourites and rightly so with a 13 game unbeaten run in championship hurling over the last two years but Limerick have defied many odds in their seven game run to the final.

There is a culture of winning within this group, emerging from the Underage Academy, through county minor and U-21 teams and supplemented by successful club, college and university teams.

Galway are renowned fast starters and will have the edge on Limerick in terms of experience and therefore the men in green will look to find their feet early. But in 17 games throughout 2018 they have failed to produce a ‘performance’ just once and this level of consistency is just why they are ready, willing and able to end the famine.