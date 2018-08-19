Limerick v Galway previous hurling championship meetings

SUNDAY’S All Ireland Senior Hurling Final will be the 12th ever championship meeting between Limerick and Galway.

The August 19 decider will be repeat of the 1923 and 1980 finals - both won by the men in maroon.

Limerick have a history that includes seven titles, while Galway have five wins. Limerick have lost nine finals, while Galway have lost 19, including two this decade.

The 2018 showpiece will be the second time that Limerick have faced Galway as All Ireland champions – the 1981 semi final went to a replay before The Tribesmen prevailed.

While Limerick are bidding to win a first Liam MacCarthy Cup title since 1973, while Galway will be attempting to retrain the title like they did in 1987-88 under the stewardship of Cyril Farrell.

Of the previous meetings; Limerick have won six and Galway won four with a draw in ‘81

While John Kiely stresses that history has no bearing, Limerick are four championship games without a win over The Tribesmen - 1963 the last time the men in green defeated their maroon and white opponents in senior championship hurling.

The last clash championship tie between the counties was a 2005 All Ireland SHC Qualifier. Galway won that tie in the Gaelic Grounds 1-18 to 2-14.

LIMERICK 2005: Timmy Houlihan; Michael Clifford, Stephen Lucey, Mark Foley; Paudie O'Dwyer, Brian Geary, Peter Lawlor; Paul O'Grady, Donal O'Grady; Andrew O'Shaughnessy, Ollie Moran, Niall Moran; Donie Ryan, TJ Ryan, Patrick Kirby. Subs: Kevin Tobin for Michael Clifford, Patrick Tobin for Andrew O'Shaughnessy, James O'Brien for Kevin Tobin, Conor Fitzgerald for Niall Moran.

Sunday will be added to 1923 and 1980 as final meetings.

The ‘23 final wasn’t played until September 14, 1924 and Limerick were beaten 7-3 to 4-5.

Limerick beat Kerry, Cork and Tipperary to win the Munster SHC and then overcame Donegal in the semi final. The final, watched by approximately 7,000 in Croke Park, was Galway’s first title.

LIMERICK 1923: Paddy McInerney; Denny Lanigan, Jack Keane, Bob McConkey, Micky Fitzgibbon, Jack Hanley, Dave Murnane, Willie Gleeson, Willie Hough, Mick Neville, Jimmy Humphries, JJ Kinnane, Jack Keane, Micky Cross, Tom McGrath, Joe O’Grady. Subs: P Shinny, Johnny O’Shea.

They had to wait until 1980 for their next title and again Limerick were the opponents.

Limerick beat Clare and Cork to win the Munster Championship and in doing so end The Rebel’s ambitions for a sixth successive provincial title. Limerick then progressed directly to the All Ireland final.

On September 7, 1980 there was an attendance of 64,895 in Croke Park to see the Connacht side emerge 2-15 to 3-9 winners.

LIMERICK 1980: Tommy Quaid; Donal Murray, Leonard Enright, Dom Punch; Liam O'Donoghue, Mossie Carroll, Sean Foley; Jimmy Carroll, David Punch; Paudie Fitzmaurice, John Flanagan, Willie Fitzmaurice; Ollie O'Connor, Joe McKenna, Eamon Cregan.

While it’s 13 years since the counties met in championship fare, they did clash in Salthill this Spring when Limerick were best in a winner-takes-all promotion decider in Division 1B of the Allianz League.

Elsewhere the sides have met in three All Ireland U-21 championship semi finals this decade – teams that supply the majority of the current senior panels.

Galway were winners in the 2011 semi final, backed by Niall Burke, David Burke and Conor Cooney. In 2015 and 2017 Limerick got the better of their opponents enroute to All Ireland honours.