WATCH: Vice captain Paul Browne on his Limerick hurling role despite injury

PAUL Browne is vice-captain of the Limerick senior hurling team but misses Sunday's All Ireland SHC final due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Back in January the Bruff man captained Limerick to the Munster Hurling League title and played 13 of the games this season until injury his injury mid-season.

Browne said that there would be no place for him being involved if he was feeling sorry for himself and insists all are positive. He also speaks about how things have fallen together for the panel this season.