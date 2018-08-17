WATCH: John Kiely reveals a key ingredient to Limerick hurling success

JOHN Kiely believes that gradual improvement is a key ingredient to Limerick's journey to Sunday's All Ireland Hurling Final with Galway.

Limerick lost both championship games last season but a seven game run has brought them to Croke Park on Sunday.

The Limerick manager also said that there has been no change in the build up to the final and that it's "hugely important that we just keep doing what we we are doing."