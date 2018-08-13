WATCH: Limerick captain Declan Hannon excited by prospect of facing Galway
Team captain Declan Hannon and manager John Kiely celebrate after Limerick's thrilling All-Ireland semi-final win over Cork at Croke Park
LIMERICK captain Declan Hannon leads his county out in their first All-Ireland final appearance in 11 years at Croke Park this Sunday when champions Galway provide the opposition.
Adare clubman Hannon spoke to the media about the exciting prospect of being involved in hurling's showpiece occasion next weekend.
