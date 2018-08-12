Limerick reach last 16 of FAI Cup with win over Cockhill Celtic

LIMERICK FC safely negotiated a potentially tricky Irish daily Mail FAI Cup first round tie when easing past Ulster Senior League side Cockhill Celtic 2-0 in Donegal on Sunday afternoon.

Two second half goals from Killian Brouder – a stunning strike from all of 30 yards – and the influential Barry Maguire helped Tommy Barrett’s side secure their passage into the last 16 of the competition at the Charlie O’Donnell Sportsgrounds.

After a scoreless first half, SSE Airtricity League Premier Division side Limerick took the lead just over sixty seconds after the restart when Brouder hit a sweet drive from distance into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.

Limerick’s match-clinching second goal arrived on 74 minutes when substitute Karl O’Sullivan made a surging run down the right and from the by-line crossed for Barry Maguire to supply the finish.

Limerick, FAI Cup semi-finalists last season, are one of seven Premier Division sides through to the second round.

Next up for relegation-threatened Limerick FC is a crucial SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash with Sligo Rovers at the Markets Field this Friday night at 7.45pm.

COCKHILL CELTIC: Gavin Cullen, Jason Breslin, Peter Doherty, Mal McDermott, Lee McColgan (Daniel Doherty 78), Gerry Gill, Denim McLaughlin, James Bradley, Brendan McLaughlin, Mark Moran, Gerard McLaughlin (Bart Wesoloski 76).

LIMERICK FC: Jack Brady, Shaun Kelly, Eoin Wearen, Killian Brouder, Billy Dennehy, Colm Walsh-O’Loghlen (Karl O’Sullivan 46), Darren Murphy (Cían Coleman 46), Shane Duggan (Capt), Barry Maguire (Connor Ellis 76), Will Fitzgerald, Danny Morrissey.

REFEREE: Michael Connolly.