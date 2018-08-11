Limerick rowers guaranteed top 12 finish in World Juniors

TWO Limerick rowers will represent Ireland as part of the Junior Mens coxed four crew which competes in the B final at the World Junior Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic this Sunday morning.

The Castleconnell Boat Club duo of 16-year-old James O’Donovan and 17-year-old Conor Mulready are members of the Irish Junior Men’s coxed four which is participating at the prestigious championships in Racice,

The Irish crew, which also includes Eoin Finnegan (St Joseph’s RC), Fintan O’Driscoll (Carlow) and Eoin Gaffney (Shandon), impressively qualified for Saturday morning’s semi-final when finishing second in their heat behind Canada on Thursday.

The Irish boat then finished in sixth place in Saturday morning’s semi-final in a time of 6.34.840 behind winners Italy.

The Irish time was five seconds faster than the crew had recorded in their heat. The Irish crew held fourth place at the 500m mark, but dropped back to sixth and never regained the lost ground.

The sixth-placed finish will see the Irish Coxed Four crew compete in Sunday morning’s B final at the World Junior Championships. Ireland are guaranteed an impressive top 12-placed finish at the world event.

Weak with Nerves and excitement here!!! C’MON IRELAND!!!!!!!!!!!!!

☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/juJEPa54Iv — Castleconnell BC (@castleconnellBC) August 11, 2018

More than 750 athletes, aged under 18, from 57 countries are taking part in the World Championship event which concludes this Sunday.

Ireland are represented by 13 athletes from seven clubs at the Championships.