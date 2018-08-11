Limerick camogie star Sarah Carey to feature in compelling RTE series

LIMERICK senior camogie star Sarah Carey is to feature in a highly compelling five-part mini series which documents the journey of five female Irish athletes in their chosen sports.

The RTE Player series ‘We Run the World’ captures the highs and lows and the personal challenge of balancing everyday life with the sacrifices of training for big national and international competitions.

Twenty five-year-old Sarah Carey is a busy young mother, who has just finished her social care degree at Limerick IT and has spent the summer playing for her county and looking after her young son Nicky.

Her boyfriend Tom Condon also plays for the Limerick, their evenings are especially busy with training but they make it work. Carey’s club Granagh Ballingarry are the county champions and Carey is on a mission to ensure they defend their title.

Each episode features one athlete, their story, their sport, their life, giving viewers a chance to get to know them, who they are and what they are about.

The other athletes featured in the series include international sprinter Phil Healy, Ireland hockey international Nicci Daly, cyclist Orla Walsh and Tipperary football captain Samantha Lambert.