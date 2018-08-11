Munster U18 squads primed for feast of rugby in UL

THE Munster U18 Clubs and Schools rugby squads will play in an U-18 Interprovincial festival at the University of Limerick later this month in a new-look interprovincial format for the upcoming season.

The inaugural three-day match festival will see the Munster U18 Clubs and Schools squads face their Ulster equivalents on day one of the competition, Saturday, August 18.

Munster U18 Clubs will then take on Connacht, while Munster U18 Schools go head-to-head with Leinster on day two, Wednesday, August 22.

Match-day three will culminate in the Munster U18 Schools squad facing IQ U18 Rugby before Munster U18 Clubs wrap-up the festival with the final game against Leinster on Sunday, August 26.

The Munster U18 Clubs and Schools squads have been preparing for their upcoming Interprovincial campaigns at the Bank of Ireland Talent Camps, which have been running at both UL and CIT for all of the Munster age-grade squads over the last five weeks.

U18 Interprovincial Festival 2018 – UL 3G Pitch

Match Day 1 (Saturday, August 18)

Leinster U18 Clubs v Connacht U18 Clubs (11am)

Munster U18 Schools v Ulster U18 Schools (1pm)

Munster U18 Clubs v Ulster U18 Clubs (3pm)

Leinster U18 Schools v IQ U18 Rugby (5pm)

Match Day 2 (Wednesday, August 22)

Ulster U18 Schools v IQ U18 Rugby (11am)

Leinster U18 Clubs v Ulster U18 Clubs (1pm)

Munster U18 Clubs v Connacht U18 Clubs (3pm)

Munster U18 Schools v Leinster U18 Schools (5pm)

Match Day 3 (Sunday, August 26)

Munster U18 Schools v IQ U18 Rugby (11am)

Connacht U18 Clubs v Ulster U18 Clubs (1pm)

Ulster U18 Schools v Leinster U18 Schools (3pm)

Munster U18 Clubs v Leinster U18 Clubs (5pm)