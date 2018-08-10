Limerick rowers power into World Junior Championship semi-final

TWO Limerick rowers have powered their way into the semi-final stage of the World Junior Rowing Championships in Racice, Czech Republic.

The Castleconnell Boat Club duo of James O’Donovan and Conor Mulready are members of the Irish junior men’s coxed four who qualified directly for Saturday’s semi-final when finishing second in their heat.

The impressive Irish crew finished comfortably just two seconds behind heat winners Canada to secure their place in Saturday morning’s semi-final which is due to get underway at 9.50am Irish time.

The junior men’s coxed four crew also includes Eoin Finnegan (St Joseph’s RC), Fintan O’Driscoll (Carlow) and Eoin Gaffney (Shandon)

The Irish boat raced off the start, leading the field up to the 1,000 metre mark, with cox, Eoin Finnegan coaxing on his crew. The Irish oarsmen were then challenged by Canada who crept up from third place to take the lead, but the Irish crew kept a comfortable pace to maintain second place, with the top three boats qualifying for the semi finals.

More than 750 athletes, aged under 18, from 57 countries are taking part in the World Championship event which concludes this Sunday.

Ireland are represented by 13 athletes from seven clubs at the Championships.