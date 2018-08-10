Limerick striker plays in glamour UEFA Europa League tie

A TALENTED Limerick striker played in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night.

Former Limerick FC striker Ronan Coughlan came on as a second half substitute in Cork City’s glamour European tie with Norwegian giants Rosenborg at Turner's Cross.

Norwegian champions Rosenborg had come behind to beat Valur of Iceland in the first qualifying round of the Champions League, before loosing out to Glasgow Celtic 3-1 on aggregate in their previous European outing.

Despite producing a battling display, Cork City fell to a 2-0 defeat to Rosenborg before an attendance of 5,488 at Turners Cross. The return leg takes place in Norway next Thursday.

Twenty two-year-old Coughlan joined Cork City from SSE Airtricity League Premier Division strugglers Bray Wanderers last month.

Coughlan has signed with the League of Ireland champions until the end of the 2019 season.

Coughlan played schoolboy football with Mungret Regional, before joining Limerick FC as a 16-year-old, going on to play at U-17 and U-19 level for the Blues.

While impressing for the Limerick FC U-19 side, Coughlan caught the eye of English side Huddersfield Town, who he signed for as a 17 year-old in July 2014, having trained with the club from the previous January.

He was released by Huddersfield last July and joined Bray Wanderers in February.

Coughlan is younger brother of former Limerick FC player Garbhan, currently playing in New Zealand.