Ballynanty Rovers buy Bateman Park

LIMERICK junior soccer club Ballynanty Rovers have confirmed the purchase of the city's Bateman Park.

On front of a packed audience at Thomond Park including FAI CEO John Delaney and Limerick Mayor James Collins, the club revealed a five-part development plan to develop their new grounds.

One of the most famous clubs in Munster, Ballynanty Rovers have won almost every honour imaginable at junior level and are hopeful the purchase of their new facility can move the club on to the next level.

The club presented their plans for the future, including the resurfacing and fencing of their pitch, building a new clubhouse and all-weather training pitch and the addition of floodlights to their main pitch.

John Delaney spoke at the event and gave the club €10,000 to help kickstart the project. It was also announced the Ballynanty's Tony Fitzgerald will be given the John Sherlock Services to Football Award at the 2019 FAI AGM.

"I was delighted to see the work Ballynanty Rovers have put into their development plan. They are one of Limerick’s most famous and successful clubs, and the work being done behind the scenes is a credit to the community.

“The move to Bateman Park will help them grow and I look forward to seeing that work come to fruition in the coming years", Delaney added.

Ray O'Halloran is leading the club's redevelopment plans. He admitted the news of the Bateman Park purchase and the financial help from the FAI has been welcomed by the club.

"We have ambitious plans for the development of our land acquired and the support we have received from John Delaney, CEO, FAI with a grant provides us with the ideal springboard."