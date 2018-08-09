Limerick's Joy Neville to referee at HSBC World Rugby 7s Series

LIMERICK’S Joy Neville is one of 25 officials from 15 Unions who will officiate at this coming season's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

With all roads leading to the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, 15 Men's core teams and 11 Women's core teams will compete for coverted World Series titles and a place at the Olympics.

For the match officials, an exciting blend of experience and the best emerging talent, it is also a stepping stone to Olympic selection.

IRFU international referee Joy Neville, the reigning World Rugby Referee of the Year, is set for her third successive World Series campaign.

Trailblazing referee Neville won 70 caps in the back row for Ireland and captained her country. She also lined out for Shannon, UL Bohemians and Munster.

Neville was named Sports Person of the Year at the 43rd Rehab People of the Year awards last April.

It's yet another honour for the former Ireland and Munster rugby player who was named World Rugby Referee of the Year for 2017

HSBC World Rugby Womens Seven Series Schedule:

Colorado, USA, October 20-21, 2018

Dubai, UAE, November 29-30, 2018

Sydney, Australia, February 1-3, 2019

Kitakyushu, Japan, April 20-21, 2019

Langford, Canada, May 11-12, 2019

Paris, France, May 31-June 2, 2019