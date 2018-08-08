Limerick manager John Kiely gets hate mail - 'even when they win'

"You get them (hate mail) - even when you win!"added Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely.

"I find it strange that even when you win I’d get a letter of criticism. Listen it’s a free world and I know that you are up for criticism and that’s the bottom line. People want the team to win and to do well and other people have other opinions of how it should be done or what could be done team selection wise or a tactical approach but like Eamonn (Fitzmaurice) I have a box at home and I keep it in the box. My wife picks it up and vets it so she doesn’t let anything too serious come my way!"

Speaking at the Limerick media night last night, ahead of his side's meeting with Galway, Kiely admitted that he took the Limerick job with his eyes open to what could come his way.

"It was a consideration before I took up the job. My girls are young and I decided to take it on then and one of the factors was that they were so young that they wouldn’t be exposed to it because they were so young. I have no regrets in that regard"

Kiely continued, "There are so many outlets now and some are obviously very legitimate and fair but more are very sub judice and anonymous. If someone here (in the mainstream media) decides to say something not positive or commending, that’s fair. They are putting their name to it and that’s fine and maybe they are right because sometimes we do get it wrong. I think the anonymous stuff is nasty and has no place in the game and it’s unfortunate that it’s there and we can’t do anything about it"

When asked if he would use the letters of abuse or hate as a motivator, Kiely was quick to play down it's rule

"I would never bring it up with the players and they have never brought it up with me - that’s false motivation. It’s not a big deal - we haven’t spoken about it this year for example. It’s not a big deal and doesn’t bother me in the slightest. My own forgiveness would be the slowest to come up if I got something wrong or if I felt I had something I could have done"

Limerick's media night at the Castletroy Park hotel last night was the last time the players and management will talk to the media before Limerick's meeting with Galway at Croke Park.