All Ireland hurling finals referees confirmed

The GAA has today confirmed the referees and match officials for the 2018 GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior and Minor Championship finals on August 19.

James Owens will referee the Senior Final, while Johnny Murphy from Limerick will officiate in the Minor game between Galway and Kilkenny.

Wexford native Owens will take charge of the All-Ireland Senior final between Galway and Limerick in what will be James’ second Senior Final having previously refereed the 2015 Final between Kilkenny and Galway.

Owens, who is a member of the Askamore club, has also refereed the All-Ireland Minor Final in 2007, All-Ireland Under 21 final in 2008 and the All Ireland Senior Club final 2015.

In this year’s Hurling Championship, James has refereed the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final between Clare and Galway, the Leinster Final replay between Kilkenny and Galway, as well as Kilkenny v Offaly Leinster Championship match and two Munster championship games – Cork v Limerick and Clare v Limerick.

His umpires on the day will be James Dunbar and David Owens (both Askamore), Joe Kelly (Naomh Éanna) and Ian Plunkett (Marshalstown).

Tipperary’s Fergal Horgan will be the standby referee. The other linesman is Sean Cleere (Kilkenny) and the Sideline official will be Patrick Murphy (Carlow).

Meanwhile, Johnny Murphy, who will be officiating the Minor final, is a member of the Ballylanders club.

In this year’s hurling championship, Johnny has refereed two Leinster Senior Hurling championship fixtures – Offaly v Galway and Wexford v Galway.

His umpires on the day will be Mike Meade, James Hickey, Jimmy Barry-Murphy and Kieran O’Callaghan (all Ballylanders).

Cork’s Diarmuid Kirwan will be the standby referee, the other linesman is Sean Stack (Dublin) and the Sideline Official will be Thomas Walsh (Waterford).

19.08.2018 (Sun)

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final

Gaillimh v Luimneach RTÉ/SKY Sports

Páirc an Chrócaigh, 15.30

Referee: James Owens (Loch Garman)

Stand By: Fergal Horgan (Tiobraid Árann)

Linesman: Sean Cleere (Cill Chainnigh)

Sideline: Patrick Murphy (Ceatharlach)

Umpires: James Dunbar, David Owens (both Askamore), Joe Kelly (Naomh Éanna) and Ian Plunkett (Marshalstown).

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final

Gaillimh v Cill Chainnigh TG4

Páirc an Chrócaigh, 13.00

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Luimneach)

Stand By: Diarmuid Kirwan (Corcaigh)

Linesman: Sean Stack (Áth Cliath)

Sideline: Thomas Walsh (Port Láirge)

Umpires: Mike Meade, James Hickey, Jimmy Barry-Murphy and Kieran O’Callaghan (all Ballylanders).