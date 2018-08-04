WATCH: Ireland and Limerick's Roisin Upton reach Hockey World Cup final

Ireland have reached the final of the Women's Hockey World Cup following a spectacular sudden death penalty shoot out against Spain in London this afternoon.

Limerick's Roisin Upton once more starred for the 'Girls in Green' despite missing a penalty for her side in the opening five shots at goal.

The winning penalty came from Gillian Pinder, see above, after Ireland and Spain finished 1-1 at the end of normal time and 2-2 after their initial five penalties.

Ireland will now face either Holland or Australia in tomorrow's World Cup final which tips off at 4.30pm Irish time.