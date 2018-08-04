WATCH: Ireland and Limerick's Roisin Upton reach Hockey World Cup final

Ireland celebrate their semi final win over Spain in London

Ireland have reached the final of the Women's Hockey World Cup following a spectacular sudden death penalty shoot out against Spain in London this afternoon. 

Limerick's Roisin Upton once more starred for the 'Girls in Green' despite missing a penalty for her side in the opening five shots at goal. 