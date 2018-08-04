WATCH: Ireland and Limerick's Roisin Upton reach Hockey World Cup final
Ireland celebrate their semi final win over Spain in London
Ireland have reached the final of the Women's Hockey World Cup following a spectacular sudden death penalty shoot out against Spain in London this afternoon.
Limerick's Roisin Upton once more starred for the 'Girls in Green' despite missing a penalty for her side in the opening five shots at goal.
IRELAND ARE INTO THE #HWC2018 WORLD CUP FINAL!!!!!!! #RTEsport #GreenMachine pic.twitter.com/Iwiaw86kqH— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 4, 2018
The winning penalty came from Gillian Pinder, see above, after Ireland and Spain finished 1-1 at the end of normal time and 2-2 after their initial five penalties.
Ireland will now face either Holland or Australia in tomorrow's World Cup final which tips off at 4.30pm Irish time.
Round 6: order reversed now for sudden death. Oliva shot saved by McFerran, Pinder scores!!!!! WE ARE GOING TO THE WORLD CUP FINAL!!! I REPEAT, WE ARE GOING TO THE WORLD CUP FINAL!!!! #GreenArmy— Irish Hockey (@irishhockey) August 4, 2018
Dreams do come true - and Gillian Pinder is absolutely loving it! #RTEsport #HWC2018 #GreenMachine pic.twitter.com/Fp3er6aFOb— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 4, 2018
