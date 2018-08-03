Paul O'Connell joins coaching team at Top14 side Stade Francais

Former Munster, Ireland and Lions captain Paul O'Connell has today confirmed he will take up a coaching role with French Top14 side Stade Francais.

The former Young Munster man will join forces with fellow 'Cookie' and long time friend, Mike Prendergast, at the Stade Jean-Bouin.

O'Connell, who had cut his coaching teeth as the Irish U-20s forwards coach, will join a backroom team as forwards coach, a team that already includes Heyneke Meyer, Pieter De Villiers, Julian Dupuy, John McFarland and the aforementioned Mike Prendergast.

O'Connell will move to Paris in the coming weeks and is expected to begin work as soon as is possible.

Stade Francais' first game of the season is on August 25, an away clash at Perpignan.