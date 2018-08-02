WATCH: Ireland reach semi final of Women's Hockey World Cup
Nicola Daly of Ireland battles with Katariya Vandana of India during the Women's Hockey World Cup Finals Quarter-Final match between Ireland and India at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in QE Olympic Par
Limerick's Roisin Upton scored a dramatic penalty for Ireland as they defeated India 3-1 in a nail biting shoot out to secure a final four place at the Women's Hockey World Cup.
The game, which finished 0-0 at the full time whistle, sees number 16 ranked Ireland, reach a Saturday semi final against Spain. The semi final will take place at 4.30pm and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.
What a moment! Ireland have done it, they're into the Hockey World Cup semi-finals!!!! #HWC2018 #GreenMachine #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/7K6cc8TyBC— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 2, 2018
"We knew we had the best keeper in the game" - Ireland hero Chloe Watkins is overwhelmed as her country make the #HWC2018 semi-finals. Historic. https://t.co/RNjIbfvUIT #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/pP9gmJLR35— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 2, 2018
