WATCH: Ireland reach semi final of Women's Hockey World Cup

Limerick's Roisin Upton scored a dramatic penalty for Ireland as they defeated India 3-1 in a nail biting shoot out to secure a final four place at the Women's Hockey World Cup.

The game, which finished 0-0 at the full time whistle, sees number 16 ranked Ireland, reach a Saturday semi final against Spain. The semi final will take place at 4.30pm and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.