Limerick GAA confirm new club championship fixtures schedule

LIMERICK GAA fixture planners have confirmed a restructured club hurling and football championship schedule in light of the senior hurlers reaching the All Ireland final.

Ahead of the August 19 final, there will now be a handful of championship games but largely all is postponed until after the Croke Park showpiece.

There are two games this Tuesday evening, July 31 - St Senans v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Newcastle West at 7.00pm in the Limerick SFC and Claughaun v Pallasgreen in Caherconlish at 7.30pm in the Limerick IFC.

FOOTBALL DATES

August 23-29 - IFC & SFC Round 5

September 22 - IFC & SFC quarter finals

October 6 - IFC & SFC semi finals

October 21 - SFC final

October 13 - IFC final

HURLING DATES

August 30 - September 2 - IHC, Premier IHC & SHC Round 3

September 6-9 - IHC, PIHC & SHC Round 4

September 12 - Premier IHC Round 5

September 20-23 - IHC, SHC Round 5 & Premier IHC Round 6

October 4-7 - Premier IHC Round 7, IHC quarter finals & SHC quarter finals

October 11-14 - Premier IHC semi finals, IHC semi finals & SHC semi finals

October 20 - Premier IHC final

October 27 - SHC final

October 27 - IHC final