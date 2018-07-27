WATCH: RTE release powerful promo for Limerick versus Cork All Ireland semi final

Limerick versus Cork takes place at 3.30pm this Sunday

RTE have released their promo for this weekend's All Ireland senior hurling semi final between Cork and Limerick. 

Rubber Bandits v Young Offenders, Potato Pie v Gravy Chips or Ring v Mackey, the rivalry is real between these two Munster neighbours. 

Enjoy