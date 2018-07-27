WATCH: RTE release powerful promo for Limerick versus Cork All Ireland semi final
Limerick versus Cork takes place at 3.30pm this Sunday
RTE have released their promo for this weekend's All Ireland senior hurling semi final between Cork and Limerick.
Rubber Bandits v Young Offenders, Potato Pie v Gravy Chips or Ring v Mackey, the rivalry is real between these two Munster neighbours.
Enjoy
Young Offenders or The Rubber Bandits? Potato pie or gravy chips? Cork or Limerick?— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 27, 2018
Green and red under a blue sky. It's a beautiful prospect... #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/Hphq36MtnY
