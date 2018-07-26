WATCH: Limerick's Roisin Upton helps Ireland Women's Hockey team defeat India at World Cup

Ireland's women have qualified for the hockey World Cup quarter-finals for the very first time. The team, which entered the tournament as the lowest ranked side, today defeated India 1-0 to secure their second shock win in less than a week.

(Ireland defeated USA 2-1 earlier in the tournament)

Limerick's Roisin Upton played here part in the historic win which sees Ireland into the last eight, with top spot in Pool B, regardless of what happens in Sunday's final game with England.