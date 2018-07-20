A first start for captain as Limerick minors make two changes for Kilkenny quarter final

LIMERICK minor hurling captain Kyran O'Donnell makes his first start of the championship when Kilkenny provide the opposition in Saturday's All Ireland MHC quarter final.

Limerick travel to Semple Stadium in Thurles for the winner-takes-all clash with Kilkenny. In their seventh game of the championship, a Limerick win would book a July 28/29 All Ireland MHC semi final with Dublin in Croke Park.

Limerick are bidding to end a run of successive defeats - Tipperary in the Munster final and two weeks ago Galway in the round one quarter final.

Both Limerick and Kilkenny have lost to Galway so the winner on Saturday (3pm) in Thurles will join the Tribesmen, Dublin and Tipperary in the last four. Kilkenny would advance if the sides finish level in Semple Stadium.

Limerick have made two changes from the loss to Galway - captain O'Donnell back after an injury that has hampered his campaign. He was introduced as a sub against Waterford but was later forced off injured again.

Also coming in for his first start is Andrew Shanahan, who was among the subs used in the loss to Galway. Colin Coughlan and Bryan Nix drop down to the substitutes bench that is again rotated with a numbers of fresh faces appearing for the first time.

Both changes are in attack - the Limerick goalkeeper and defensive six have remained unchanged throughout the championship. In total the same 11 players are set to start their seventh game of the championship.

LIMERICK: Bryan Heavey (Garryspillane); Padraig Harnett (Ahane), Ben Herlihy (Castletown-Ballyagran), Michael Keane (Adare); Eoin O’Mahony (Garryspillane), Emmet McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh), Jack Nicholas (Murroe-Boher); Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell), Barry O’Connor (Ballybrown); Micheal Martin (Ballybricken-Bohermore), Cormac Ryan (Doon), Kyran O’Donnell (Pallasgreen); Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister), Bob Purcell (Doon), Andrew Shanahan (Ahane). Subs: James Mason (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Cian Casey (Claughaun), Bryan Nix (Newcastle West), Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patricks), Patrick Byrne (Ballybricken-Bohermore), Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock), Cian Enright (Patrickswell), Frankie Herr (Effin). Extended panel: David Hickey (Murroe-Boher), David Riordan (Castletown-Ballyagran), James Conheady (Crecora-Manister), Seamus Hurley (Mungret St Pauls), Dean Kennedy (Claughaun), Conor O’Neill (Ballybrown), Killian Real (Hospital-Herbertstown), Danny O’Leary (Bruff), Gearoid Lynch (Granagh-Ballingarry).