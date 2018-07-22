Limerick panel for final countdown to All Ireland Ladies Football Championship

LIMERICK have a 34-strong panel as preparations enter the home stretch for the TG4 All Ireland Junior Ladies Football Championship.

Limerick are away to Derry in round one on July 28/29.

Limerick reached the Division Four league semi final under manager John Ryan coach Jim Moran, selector Paul Butler and liaison officer Aideen Fitzpatrick.

PANEL: Caroline Hickey, Ciara Ryan, Eimear Ryan, Katie Heelan, Mairead Kavanagh, Niamh Ryan (all St Ailbes), Clare O’Meara, Cliodhna Ni Cheallaigh, Jennifer O’Malley, Martina Giltenane, Olivia Giltinane (all Mungret St Pauls), Aine McGrath, Caoimhe Clancy, Cathy Mee, Clodagh McGrath (all Ballylanders), Meabh McCarthy, Megan O’Shea, Orlaith O’Donoghue, Sarah O’Sullivan, Louise Ryan (all St Brigids), Amy Ryan, Karen O’Dwyer, Kathleen Fitzgibbon, Siobhan Moloney (all Oola), Ava Hartigan, Cloda Kirby (both Knockainey), Grainne Cronin, Shelly Walsh (both Galtee Gaels), Kristine Reidy, Loretta Hanley (both Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Kate Geary (Adare), Catriona Davis (Monagea), Roisín Ambrose (Old Mill), Siofra Keane (Ahane).