Tony Whitehead confirms departure from Limerick FC

VERSATILE defender Tony Whitehead has confirmed his departure from Limerick FC this Wednesday.

Whitehead spent a total if six-and-a-half seasons with the Blues and has been an integral part of the club’s senior squad.

During that time he played under five different first team managers.

Following trials at West Ham United and Wycombe Wanderers, Tony Whitehead signed for Limerick FC from Charleville AFC in season 2011.

Whitehead got his first taste of senior football in a summer friendly against Premier League champions Manchester City at Thomond Park in August 2012 and began to be included in Stuart Taylor's matchday squads in August 2013.

The defender made his competitive debut away to Bray Wanderers in a league fixture on 13 October, 2013 before featuring regularly for the first team in subsequent seasons.

Confirming his departure from Limerick FC on social media, Tony Whitehead said he wished to say a ‘big thanks’ to everyone at the club for everything during his time there.

The talented Whitehead wrote: “I really enjoyed my time at the club and have some great memories and met some great people.

“I’m very appreciative of what Declan Farmer and Tommy Barrett did for me in bringing me to the club and helping me develop as a player.

“Also I would like to say a big thanks to Pat O’Sullivan and the five managers I played under at the club and learned a lot from in my time there.

“I also really enjoyed working with people such as Eddie Hickey, Joe Gamble, Derek McCarthy and would like to thank them among others.

“I would like to wish Tommy, Willie and all the lads the very best of luck for the rest of the season. There’s a talented group there who I’ll continue to follow every week.”

Tony Whitehead is also the holder of an FAI U-13 National Cup medal and was a member of the Limerick County Kennedy Cup team.