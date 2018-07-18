Two young Limerick golfers selected for Munster team

TWO talented young Limerick golfers have been selected on the Munster U-14 team which will compete in the Interprovincial Championships at Slieve Russell Golf Club next week.

The Ballyneety Golf Club duo of Morgan O’Sullivan and Iestyn Winn have been named on Captain Liam Troy’s six-strong team to compete in the interprovincials which take place on July 24 and 25.

The Munster U-14 Team in full is:

Morgan O’Sullivan (Ballyneety)

Iestyn Winn (Ballyneety)

Eoghan Cassidy (Kinsale)

Zak Collins (Douglas)

Ronan Herbert (Ennis)

Alex King (Faithlegg)

Team Captain – Liam Troy

Team Manager – Jim Lyne

Provincial Coach – Fred Twomey