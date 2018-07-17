REVEALED: Limerick FC players explain reasons for serving notice for strike action

THE Limerick FC players have issued a statement through the Professional Footballers Association of Ireland (PFAI) on Tuesday evening explaining their reasons for serving notice of strike action.

The players’ statement read: “We met today with our representatives, the PFA Ireland, in relation to the outstanding monies due to us individually on foot of our contracts. We had received no payment since 1 June and despite numerous attempts over the course of the past six weeks to address this issue by our representatives, no payments have been made until the imminent threat of strike became real.

“At the eleventh hour, we have received commitments from the club that we will be paid what we are owed to date but have received no satisfactory confirmation that our contracts will be honoured in the future.

“With nearly four months of the season to go, this leaves us in a very precarious situation as we simply cannot endure another long period without pay. Like most workers, we have commitments and outgoings which will not wait for payment at the club’s behest.

“Our representatives, the PFA Ireland, had sought guarantee of payment for the future, which is entirely reasonable given the history of the last six weeks, and this has not been provided. In the circumstances, we have now balloted to strike and the vote was overwhelmingly in favour.

“We will now serve strike notice and if payments which fall due in the future are not honoured then we will have no option but to take the last resort option of going on strike.

Statement on behalf of Limerick FC players https://t.co/hKMnieVVKB — PFA Ireland (@PFAIOfficial) July 17, 2018

“It is disappointing that it has taken this long for the club and FAI to engage properly with this crisis and we hope they will take this issue of late payment seriously from now on.

“We hope the supporters, players and other clubs will appreciate that this action will only be taken if we are left with no other option.”

Limerick FC had earlier issued a statement in which the club apologised to the players and staff at the club for the delay in payment of salaries that were due to be paid on Friday, July 6, 2018.

The statement continued: “Limerick FC stated that the issue was resolved today, Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

“The club takes full responsibility for this matter and would like to make it clear that the club is solely responsible for the players’ contracts. There has been a lot of questioning of the FAI’s Club Licensing system throughout this period, but, again, the club are the holders of players’ contracts.

STATEMENT: Limerick FC have released the following statement in relation to delayed payment to players and staff.



See: https://t.co/JulWUfXFgA pic.twitter.com/JRTNNytMMR — Limerick FC (@LimerickFCie) July 17, 2018

See link to Limerick FC statement above