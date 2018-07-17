Limerick FC players to get unpaid wages as club banned from making signings

THE Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has confirmed that outstanding wages owed to Limerick FC players by the club will be paid today, Tuesday.

The FAI met with representatives from Limerick FC on Monday night to address outstanding monies owed to the club's players.

It was reported earlier in the day that the Limerick FC players were to meet at 12 noon on Tuesday when they would ballot on strike action over unpaid wages. The Limerick FC players have not been paid in more than a month.

In a statement issued late on Monday night following talks between their representatives and those from Limerick FC, the FAI confirmed: “Following meetings with the FAI and the club over recent weeks, Limerick FC have this evening confirmed a resolution whereby the club’s players will receive monies owed to them by Tuesday (July 17).

“The club have been informed that they will not be permitted to sign any new players for the remainder of the 2018 SSE Airtricity League season.

“The FAI will continue to work closely with the club to monitor their financial situation.”

Representatives from the Professional Footballers Association of Ireland (PFAI) are also due in Limerick this Tuesday to meet with the Blues' players.

Limerick FC are due to face St Patrick’s Athletic in a crucial SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture at Richmond Park this Friday, 8pm, with the game being televised live on eir Sport.