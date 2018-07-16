Limerick’s Graham McCormack extends pro boxing record with impressive victory

LIMERICK’S only remaining professional boxer Graham McCormack stretched his unbeaten record to three wins over the weekend.

The 30 year old beat Radoslav Mitev in a light middleweight contest in the Good Counsel GAA Club in Drimnagh on the ‘Celtic Clash 6’ card.

The Raheen man only made his pro debut in December but continues to impress in the paid ranks.

On Saturday he scored a 40-37 points victory over four rounds.

After entering the ring to Johnny Cash's version of God's Gonna Cut You Down, the Limerick southpaw was on the backfoot against his Bulgarian opponent in the early exchanges but then assumed control with a dominant display.

In round three, McCormack had Mitev on the canvass but his plucky opponent refused to buckle and saw the contest out to the end.

The Limerick man trains in Dublin under coaches Eddie Hyland and Tommy McCormack.