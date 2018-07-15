WATCH: President Higgins congratulates Limerick's World U20 silver replay medal winner 

LIMERICK’S Ciara Neville and her team mates have been presented with their silver medals after their historic success in the final of the 4x100m relay at the IAAF U20 World Athletics Championships in Tampere, Finland on Saturday.

The quartet of 18-year-old Emerald AC athlete Neville and her team mates Molly Scott, Gina Akpe Moses and Patience Jumbo Gula ran a new national record time of 43.90 to claim second place behind Germany who won the final in 43.82.

Great Britain claimed the bronze medal in a season's best 44.05.

The successful Ireland relay team was presented with their medals in the Tampere stadium on Sunday morning.

It was just the third time that Ireland has won a medal at the World U20 Championships in the 32-year history of the event. Finn Valley athlete Sommer Lecky continued Ireland's excellent showing at the Under-20 World Championships by securing Ireland’s fourth ever medal, a silver, in the women's high jump on Sunday.

Among those to congratulate the Ireland relay team was President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins who tweeted: “My congratulations to Molly Scott, Gina Akpe-Moses, Ciara Neville and Patience Jumbo-Gula on winning silver in the U20 World Championships today.

It's a German gold in the women's 4x100m final ahead of Ireland and Great Britain#IAAFworlds pic.twitter.com/UItfw3vK6w July 14, 2018

“Their hard work and remarkable achievement is a cause for celebration for all those who support Irish athletics and Irish sport.”

Reacting to their silver medal success on Saturday, Ciara Neville tweeted: “Today’s race is four years of hard work and determination. Our time has finally come . . . Thank you thank you thank you everyone at home ye are incredible.”

WORLD SILVER MEDALISTS!!! Today’s race is four years of hard work and determination. Our time has finally come and @Cathal_Dennehy couldn’t have captured the moment any better to show how much it means thank you thank you thank you everyone at home ye are incredible https://t.co/Q9uQyUY2w4 — Ciara Neville (@ciara_nev100) July 14, 2018

Eighteen-year-old Neville, from Monaleen who completed her Leaving Cert at Castletroy College last month, progressed to the semi-finals in both the women’s 100m and 200m earlier in the week before bowing out of those events.