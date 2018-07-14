Limerick's Ciara Neville wins superb relay silver medal at World U20 Championships

LIMERICK teenager Ciara Neville played a starring role as the Ireland womens 4x100m relay team won an historic silver medal in their final at the World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland on Saturday.

The Ireland quarter of Emerald AC athlete Nevillle, from Monaleen, Molly Scott, Gina Akpe Moses and Patience Jumbo Gula ran a new national record time of 43.90 to claim second place behind Germany who won the final in 43.82.

Great Britain claimed the bronze medal in a season's best 44.05.

It was just the third time that Ireland has won a medal at the World U20 Championships in the 32-year history of the event

Eighteen-year-old Neville, who completed her Leaving Cert at Castletroy College last month, progressed to the semi-finals in both the women’s 100m and 200m earlier in the week before bowing out of those events.