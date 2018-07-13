WATCH: Limerick's Shane Dowling on how hurling defines him and losing friends because of the game
LIMERICK senior star Shane Dowling says that while hurling has defined him, there is a lot more to life than the game he loves.
Dowling also admits that he has lost friendships and relationships because of hurling in a revealing new video for Littlewoods Ireland, part of their successful GAA on-line series.
“Hurling defines me but only when everything else is right because I will always make sure that everything off the pitch is right first; and I will always look after my family first and I will look after my job first and my friends first. And then hurling can define me”.
Shane continues: “Have I lost friends or have I lost relationships because of hurling? I have!”
Na Piarsaigh clubman Dowling is part of the Limerick senior hurling squad preparing for their All-Ireland quarter-final clash with Kilkenny at Semple Stadium, Thurles this Sunday, 2pm.
