WATCH: Limerick's Ciara Neville in World U20 semi-final action

LIMERICK teenager Ciara Neville will compete in the semi-finals of the women’s 100m at the IAAF World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland later today, Thursday.

Emerald AC athlete Neville finished second in her heat of the 100m in a season’s best time of 11.54 on Wednesday to power her way into Thursday’s semi-finals.

Monaleen's Neville has been drawn in the third of the semi-finals with her race due to begin at 4.14pm Irish time. The first two finishers in each of the three semi-finals will qualify for the final along with the two fastest losers.

Neville's first round heat was won by Kristal Awuah, of Great Britain, in a time of 11.35. The first four finishers in each heat plus the four fastest losers qualified for the semi-finals.

Afterwards Neville told Athletics Ireland: "I felt great in the warm-up. I know I am in the best shape I have ever been, so I was hoping to come out and run fast and I did that with a season's best. I am absolutely delighted.

"My focus was on myself and executing my race properly and I definitely think I did that."

Monaleen athlete Neville recently completed her Leaving Cert at Castletroy College. The talented teenager will represent Ireland in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay this week in Finland.