Limerick to have five sides in national basketball leagues

THE Men’s and Women’s National Basketball Leagues will expand from 42 teams to 49 teams for the upcoming 2018/19 season and Limerick are to boast five of those sides.

UL Eagles and LIT in the men's, Limerick Celtics in both men's and women's and UL Huskies in the women's will represent Limerick basketball at the highest levels next season, Irish basketball confirmed this week.

Next season will see two teams in Waterford (Maxol WIT Wildcats in the WSL and WIT Vikings in the MD1), four teams in Kerry (Garvey's Tralee Warriors, Keane's Super Valu Killorglin and Scotts Lakers St Paul's Killarney in the men's and St Mary's Castleisland in the women's) and seven teams in Cork (UCC Demons, Neptune, Fr Mathews and Ballincollig in the men's, Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Singleton SuperValu Brunell and Fr Mathews in the women's).

The new additions to the Men’s Super League - Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin and Neptune BC - comes at the cost of Dublin teams Éanna and KUBS, who will play their basketball in the Men’s Division One next year.

In the Women’s Super League meanwhile, Marble City Hawks and Fr Mathews have been promoted to the Super League to make a 10-team league, while Portlaoise Panthers have been re-graded to the Women’s Division One.

The Men’s Division One league will expand from 14 teams last season to 17 teams this year. This growth will see the division split into two conferences – north and south – and sees three men’s teams in Limerick along with other new additions Tolka Rovers and WIT Vikings.

For more Limerick Leader Sport click here: