Limerick's Ciara Neville powers into semi-finals at World U-20s Championships

LIMERICK teenager Ciara Neville has comfortably qualified for the semi-finals of the 100m at the IAAF World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.

Emerald AC athlete Neville finished second in her heat of the 100m in a season’s best time of 11.54 to power her way into Thursday’s semi-finals which are due to begin at 4pm Irish time.

The heat was on by Kristal Awuah, of Great Britain, in a time of 11.35. The first four finishers in each heat plus the four fastest losers qualified for the semi-finals.

Monaleen athlete Neville recently completed her Leaving Cert at Castletroy College. The talented teenager will represent Ireland in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay this week in Finland.