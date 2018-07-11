WATCH: Limerick's Ciara Neville in action at the IAAF World U-20 Championships

LIMERICK teenager Ciara Neville begins her programme of events at the IAAF World U-20 Athletics Championships in Finland this Wednesday morning.

Eighteen-year-old Neville goes in heat four of the women’s 100m at 10.50am Irish time in Tampere.

Emerald AC athlete Neville has been drawn in lane 1 with the first four plus four fastest losers from the first round heats making it through to the semi-finals.

Monaleen athlete Neville recently completed her Leaving Cert at Castletroy College. The talented teenager from Monaleen will represent Ireland in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay in Finland.

The Limerick athlete was a member of the women’s 4x100m relay team came fifth at the last IAAF World U-20 Athletics Championships in Bygoszcz.

A total of 18 Irish athletes will compete this week at the prestigious championships which begin this Tuesday and run until Sunday.