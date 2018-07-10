Limerick's Lee Lynch joins Irish Premier Division club after return from USA

LIMERICK midfielder Lee Lynch has re-signed for a SSE Airtricity League Premier Division club after returning home from the USA.

Sligo Rovers this Tuesday confirmed the re-signing of 26-year-old Lynch who also spent time with the Showgrounds club in 2012 and 2013.

Former Limerick FC player Lynch moves to the Bit o’ Red from FC Arizona until the end of the current League of Ireland season.

He has also had spells at Hamilton Academical in Scotland as well as lining out for Drogheda and St Pats.

Lynch said: “I was in America and the league had problems where this season wasn’t going to take place. My agent put me in touch with clubs and there was interest from League of Ireland and one from Europe.

“But I spoke with Gerard and he told me about his plans here. My family and I have always loved Sligo. I had two and a half years and knew it would be easy to settle here.

“I know some of the players here, the club’s huge fan base and the talent here.

“I have amazing memories. Obviously the great times aren’t here right now, but everyone in Ireland knows the size of Sligo Rovers and especially when you’ve been here.

“There are a lot of talented players here and I think the rub of the green hasn’t come the club’s way. I think over the next 12 league games and two cup competitions that we can make progress.

“I’m 26 now. When I signed here I was 19. I have a good bit more experience and come here as a different player in that sense. But my game is the same. I’ve stayed fit in America. I think I’ll be ready to be in a squad on Friday against Bohemians.

"Match fitness is an issue but that will come. I want to come in and help this team, Sligo Rovers and then we can see where it can take us in the future. I’d be happy to talk about a longer spell here if things work out for all of us.”