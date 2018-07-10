Limerick players on Ireland 7s Womens team in San Francisco

THREE Limerick-based players have been included in the Ireland Women’s 7s squad to compete at the upcoming Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco.

Limerick woman Aoife Doyle, of Shannon RFC and Railway Union and the UL-Bohemian duo of Louise Galvin and Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird have been named in IRFU Director of Sevens Rugby Anthony Eddy squad to travel to the USA later this month.

The tournament features the world’s top 24 men’s and 16 women’s teams and will be played on July 20-21 at AT&T Park in San Francisco’s Bay Area.

The tournament format is a knock-out style draw, meaning teams will have to win every match to be crowned World Cup winners.

Ireland face England in the opening Round of 16 match, with the winner progressing to the Championship Quarter-Final against either Mexico or New Zealand, while the loser will go into the Quarter-Finals of the Challenge competition

Louise Galvin is featuring in her second World Cup this season, having lined out at the 15s tournament in August.

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird made her 7s debuts this season.

Ahead of the weekend, Director of Sevens Rugby, Anthony Eddy said: “The players have all been looking forward to tournament for a number of months and they are all excited to make the journey to San Francisco.

“The team put in a number of good performances at the Rugby Europe Grand Prix in Marcoussis in France recently and they’ll be looking to build on that going into the first game of the World Cup Sevens on Friday week.

“We have had several close games with England this season so it is set to be a challenging way to start the tournament, but the players are very focused and know what’s needed of them to get a result.”

Ireland Women’s 7s squad for Rugby World Cup Sevens

Kathy Baker (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Ashleigh Baxter (Cooke RFC/Ulster)

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)

Aoife Doyle (Shannon RFC & Railway Union RFC/Munster)

Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Louise Galvin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum RFC) Captain

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC/Munster)

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Audrey O’Flynn (Ireland Women’s 7s Programme)

Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)