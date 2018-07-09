WATCH: Limerick athlete Ciara Neville reveals hopes for World U-20 Championships

LIMERICK athlete Ciara Neville is this week competing at the IAAF World U-20 Athletics Championships in Tampere, Finland.

A total of 18 Irish athletes will compete this week at the prestigious championships which begin this Tuesday and run until Sunday.

Eighteen-year-old Neville, of Emerald AC, recently completed her Leaving Cert at Castletroy College. The talented teenager from Monaleen will represent Ireland in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay in Finland.

Neville opens her U-20 World Championship programme in the heats of the women’s 100m, which are due to begin at 10.27am Irish time on Wednesday.

"It's definitely made us all a bit more motivated and hopefully we'll perform to our best to replicate what they were doing out there." @ciara_nev100 is taking inspiration from the feats of the Irish U18s ahead of this week's World U20 Championships in Tampere.

The Limerick athlete was a member of the women’s 4x100m relay team came fifth at the last IAAF World U-20 Athletics Championships in Bygoszcz.

This week’s championships are seen as a great opportunity to gain further experience on the pathway to senior athletics