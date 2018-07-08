Galway prove too strong for Limerick minors in All Ireland minor hurling quarter final

GALWAY proved too strong for Limerick this Sunday afternoon in the All Ireland minor hurling championship.

In the first of two group games in the new-look All Ireland MHC quarter final series it finished Limerick 0-12 Galway 1-20.

Limerick must now beat Kilkenny in their remaining game, July 21/22 if they are to reach the All Ireland semi final.

In this tie in Thurles, Limerick failed to score from play in the second half until injury time.

Limerick trailed 1-11 to 0-6 at half time.

The sides were level at 0-3 each after 13-minutes but The Tribesmen raced towards half time with a flurry of scores.

The goal came just before half time - Donal O'Shea sweeping to the net when he gathered a breaking ball after a lineball into the goalmouth.

Doon duo Cormac Ryan and Bob Purcell had the opening Limerick points to tie the game at 0-2 each and 10-minutes played. The pair also accounted for both the Limerick wides in the half - Galway hit six wides in total.

A trio of points from Keelan Creaven edged Galway clear.

Micheal Martin ended almost 15-minutes without a Limerick score from play and Cathal O'Neill points also helped to keep Limerick in touch but it was still Galway 0-9 to 0-6 with five minutes to half time.

O'Neill in the sixth minute and Colin Coughlan in the 19th minute both had chances of Limerick goals but the only green flag of the half was raised 90-seconds from the end of the half.

The teenagers in maroon added two points and all of a sudden brought an eight point lead into half time - 1-11 to 0-6.

There were just two scores in the first 10-minutes of the second half - both Cathal O'Neill frees for Limerick.

Sean Neary reopened the Galway account and another O'Neill free left it Limerick 0-9 Galway 1-12 with 15-minutes played in the half.

A fifth free from O'Neill ensured it was a five point game with 10-minutes to play, Limerick 0-11 Galway 1-13.

The westerners then found four successive points from play to all but seal the win with five minutes to play.

In injury time came the only Limerick score from play in the half - from centre back Emmet McEvoy.

SCORERS: Limerick: Cathal O'Neill 0-8 (7frees), Cormac Ryan, Bob Purcell, Micheal Martin and Emmet McEvoy 0-1 each. Galway: Donal O'Shea 1-5 (3frees, 1 '65), Keelan Creaven 0-3, Dean Reilly, Jason O'Donoghue, Diarmuid Kilcommins, Colm Cunningham 0-2 each, Adam Brett, Oisin Flannery (Padaig Pearses), Sean Neary,Oisin Flannery (St Thomas) 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Bryan Heavey (Garryspillane); Padraig Harnett (Ahane), Ben Herlihy (Castletown-Ballyagran), Michael Keane (Adare); Eoin O'Mahony (Garryspillane), Emmet McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh), Jack Nicholas (Murroe-Boher); Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell), Barry O'Connor (Ballybrown); Micheal Martin (Ballybricken-Bohermore), Cormac Ryan (Doon), Bob Purcell (Doon), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Bryan Nix (Newcastle West), Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister). Subs: Seamus Hurley (Mungret St Pauls) for Barry O'Connor (h-t), Andrew Shanahan (Ahane) for Patrick Kirby (47mins), David Riordan (Castletown-Ballyagran) for Colin Coughlan (51mins), Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patricks) for Bryan Nix (54mins), Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock) for Micheal Martin (62mins).

GALWAY: Paddy Rabbitte (Athenry); Micheal Flynn (Ballygar), Shane Jennings (Ballinasloe), Ian McGlynn (Kilconieron); Shane Quirke (Athenry), Sean Neary (Castlegar), Evan Duggan (St Thomas); Oisin Flannery (St Thomas), Jason O'Donoghue (Gort); Diarmuid Kilcommins (Annaghdown), Adam Brett (Killimordaly), Oisin Flannery (Padraig Pearses); Keelan Crevan (Sylane), Donal O'Shea (Salthill-Knocknacarra), Dean Reilly (Padraig Pearses). Subs: Sean McDonagh (Mountbellew) for Adam Brett (48mins), Niall Collins (Cappataggle) for Oisin Flannery (Padraig Pearses) (48mins), Cillian Callaghan for Dean Reilly (56mins), Colm Cunningham (Moycullen) for Oisin Flannery (St Thomas) (59mins), Conor Flaherty (Carnmore) for Evan Duggan (59mins).

REFEREE: Sean Stack (Dublin).