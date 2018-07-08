Limerick Racecourse hosts Sunday Family Fun Day

LIMERICK Racecourse host their latest summer racing fixture this Sunday, July 8, with the staging of a Family Fun Day with a difference in association with Party Time Ltd.

The first race on an exciting seven-race National Hunt card, the Limerick Racecourse Family Fun Day Maiden Hurdle, goes to post at 2:05pm with the feature race at the Greenmount Park being the Galway Plate Trial Handicap.

The race was won 12 months ago by the Charles Byrnes trained Rock on Fruity last year.

The ground at Limerick is currently 'good, good to firm in places.' Watering of the track is continuing this Sunday morning. The weather forecast is dry and warm for the day.

Children under 12 years will enjoy free admission to Limerick Racecourse this Sunday with a host of activities to keep our younger racegoers entertained.

With all the entertainment provided by Partytime Ltd, come and experience a 110 feet obstacle course, a crocodile obstacle hunt, a spider climber super slide, a pirate combination unit, a dragon slide along with gladiator jousting, jenga, a milking cow and Connect 4.

Based in Munster, Partytime Ltd has been successfully providing fun with Inflatable Games and Bouncing Castles for the past 20 years. They hire to Private parties, company Family Fun Days, Product Launches, Sporting Fixtures, School Fun Days and Event Organisers.

Patrick O’Callaghan, General Manager of Limerick Racecourse said: “We are delighted to have Partytime Ltd as a sponsor on Sunday’s card along with providing all the entertainment for our Family Fun Day.

“We have had an exceptionally dry spell of weather recently and while everyone is basking in the sunshine, we will be watering the track for all three of our July fixtures”.

There are special offers available online to include two adult general admissions for only €20. Children under 12 years will enjoy free admission. For more information, visit www.limerickraces.ie or telephone 061-320000.