Limerick's Tom Hanley wins Pitch & Putt Euros

Tom Hanley from Bruff Co. Limerick represented his country at the Pitch & Putt European Championship in Spain recently.

Limerick's Hanley, along with his team mates, James Cleary, John Ross Crangle, John Cahill, Eamon Gilbney and Brian Delaney won the overall title, with Hanley having the honour of sinking the winning putt.

Tom won every one of his games over the weekend of play, setting a new 36 hole European Pitch & Putt Championship record of -13 .

Hanley is having an overall fantastic year so far, making his name known in the world of pitch & putt near and far by winning local, county and world titles.

In April last Tom also celebrated winning the Catalan Open Championship in Spain. A phenomenal feat for Hanley and all at Bruff Pitch and Putt club.

