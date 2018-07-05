On The Ball: When did money become just numbers on a page? - Donn O'Sullivan

A wise woman once told me that “someday you could collect your wages in a wheelbarrow, yet it would still only buy you the same stuff”

I think there may have been a message in there about money, but I have yet to figure that out.

This week, NBA superstar LeBron James signed a contract with the LA Lakers to the tune of €154 million over four years. Yes, that is €38.5 millions per year, just the €3.2million per month and the small amount of €800,000 per week and that is just his basic wage.

James' agent, Rich Paul, (what an apt name) is now trusted with making even more money for his man, from sponsorships and endorsement deals.

Of all professional athletes in the wide, wide world of sports, LeBron James deserves every penny he gets.

The man's sheer presence in the NBA makes them millions of dollars a day. He is the 'real deal'

My point is that the figure was greeted with universal acceptance. There wasn't a reaction from anyone (that I saw anyway) to the ludicrous amount of cash being paid to one person for throwing a ball into a net.

This is the new World we live in. The new World where people very rarely carry cash and pay for things with an app on their phone.

Even though €154 million dollars would fix so many of America's southern border issues, the sports watching public deem it okay for one person to have earned the right to that level of cash. After all, what is money now, but numbers on a page.

