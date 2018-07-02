Limerick's Ciara Neville among 18 athletes to represent Ireland at World U20 Championships

Limerick sprinter Ciara Neville has been named on a strong Irish team of 18 athletes to take part in the IAAF World U-20 Athletics Championships in Tampere, Finland (July 10-15). Neville will represent Ireland in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.

There are plenty of experienced campaigners along with newcomers in fine form. The women’s 4x100m relay team came fifth at the last edition in Bygoszcz and they have some returning members in Gina Akpe-Moses (Blackrock-Louth), Ciara Neville (Emerald) and Molly Scott (SLOT) along with rising stars Patience Jumbo-Gula (St Gerard’s), Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght) and Lauren Roy (City of Lisburn).

The championships are seen as a great opportunity to gain further experience on the pathway to senior athletics with Gina Akpe-Moses, European U20 100m champion last year, and Sommer Lecky (Finn Valley) tipped alongside Limerick's Neville to have a change at collecting medals.

Women

100m & 200m & 4x100m Ciara Neville (Emerald AC), 100m & 200m & 4x100m Gina Akpe-Moses (Blackrock-Louth), 400m Ciara Deely (KCH AC), 400m Davicia Patterson (Beechmount Harriers AC), 800m Jo Keane (Ennis Track), 100mh & 4x100m, Molly Scott (St. L. O'Toole AC), High Jump Sommer Lecky (Finn Valley AC), 10k Walk Niamh O'Connor (Celbridge AC), 10k Walk Orla O'Connor (Waterford AC), 4x100m relay: Lauren Roy (City of Lisburn), Patience Jumbo-Gula (St. Gerard's AC), Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght AC)

Men

200m & 4x100m Aaron Sexton (North Down AC), 5000m Darragh McIlhinney (Bantry AC), 4x100m relay: Conor Morey (Leevale AC), Jack Dempsey (GCH AC), David McDonald (Menapians AC), Reality Osuoha (Fingallians AC), Israel Olatunde (Dundealgan AC)