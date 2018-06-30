Sideline sub-plot as Limerick face Galway in All Ireland Camogie Championship

AT the third time of asking Limerick will look to get a win in the Liberty Insurance All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship this Saturday.

But the visitors to Bruff (5pm) are high-flying Galway.

Limerick lost to Kilkenny in round one and then battled to a draw with Clare in round two. With just a July 14 trip to Waterford left to come Limerick need points if they are to end their wait to reach the knockout stages.

Galway come to Bruff with two wins – scoring 5-28 in the process.

Adding to the occasion – Limerick have former Galway management duo Mark Dunne and Niall Corcoran in Declan Nash’s backroom team.

Nash stepped up from strength and conditioning coach to manager when John Tuohy departed after the league. Dunne and Corcoran was added as coaches – the duo departing Galway amid much angst at the end of the 2017 season.

“Kilkenny was a tough start, but that made us stronger going out. Galway are a super team but we’re not gonna focus on them, we’re gonna focus on the performance and if we focus on the performance, the result will look after itself,” said Limerick midfielder Karen O’Leary.

“There’s nothing between the teams, it goes down to who works harder, who gets the better of their marker. Go out and win by a point, that’s the aim every day,” outlined the Newcastle West player.

Limerick and Galway haven’t met this season and the last championship meeting was back in 2015.

“I know the girls in the dressing room, they don’t care who they’re playing. They just want to go out and win,” said O’Leary.

O’Leary said that the mid-season change in management hasn’t hindered moral.

“We are always a close team, together as girls, everyone is best friends” O’Leary explains.

“New management wasn’t going to change that.

“They brought plenty of skill and professionalism, and that’s all we can ask for. I can’t fault the boys in any way, they’re brilliant. They’ve given everything we’ve asked for and it shows out on the pitch. Everyone dies for each other and we’ll continue to do that,” he stressed.

“The boys have driven into to us we’re as good as the teams out there. Sometimes we lack a bit of cuteness, they’re trying to drill that in. The more matches we play together, the more confidence we get.”